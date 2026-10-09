IMF’s new $4.5b loan, deal may be signed in December

After cancelling the previous loan programme, the government is moving towards a new loan programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Preliminary discussions are underway on a $4.5 billion loan under the new programme. The new programme will have a three-year term.

A deal on the new loan programme may be signed in December. Negotiations over the conditions are currently underway. The conditions being discussed include reforms in the banking and revenue sectors, as well as reducing government subsidies in various sectors, according to responsible sources at the Ministry of Finance.