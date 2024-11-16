Trump’s victory: Is Bangladesh awaiting a boost in apparel exports? 

The victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential election has ushered a ray of hope for increased demand for Bangladeshi apparel products in the US market.

During his campaign, the US president-elect announced plans to raise import tariffs on Chinese products. If implemented, the move is expected to shift purchase orders away from China, and Bangladesh may receive a share of the redirected orders, said local entrepreneurs.

During Donald Trump’s first term as the US president, Bangladesh experienced a similar benefit as the China-US trade war led to additional purchase orders for Bangladeshi products and subsequent boost in national exports.