BBS survey: Questions arise over poverty data

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) has claimed in the household income and expenditure survey - 2022 that the overall poverty rate dropped from 24.3 per cent in 2016 to 18.7 per cent in 2022, while the extreme poverty rate fell from 12.9 per cent to 5.6 per cent.

The survey also showed significant fluctuations in the division-specific poverty rates. Rangpur has lost its position as the division with the worst poverty rate to Barishal, as the former now maintains a poverty rate of 24.8 per cent and the latter 26.9 per cent.

The BBS disclosed the survey findings at a programme in the capital’s Agargaon area on Wednesday, but the speakers immediately raised questions over the poverty data and described that as inconsistent.