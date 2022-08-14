Sonali, Agrani, Rupali banks get new MDs

Afzal Karim, managing director of Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC), has been appointed as the MD and CEO of Sonali Bank for the next three years.
Murshedul Kabir, deputy managing director of Sonali Bank, has been made MD and CEO of Agrani Bank and Rupali Bank’s deputy managing director Mohammad Jahangir has been promoted to the post of its managing director for a three-year term.
Afzal Karim replaced Sonali Bank MD Ataur Rahman Prodhan, Murshedul Kabir replaced Shams-ul Islam and Mohammad Jahangir replaced Obayed Ullah Al Masud.