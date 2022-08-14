Local

Sonali, Agrani, Rupali banks get new MDs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh Bank headquarters
The government has appointed new managing directors (MD) to three state owned banks - Sonali Bank, Agrani Bank and Rupali Bank.

The financial institutions division under the ministry of finance issued three separate circulars announcing the appointments on Sunday, reports news agency BSS.

Afzal Karim, managing director of Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC), has been appointed as the MD and CEO of Sonali Bank for the next three years.

Murshedul Kabir, deputy managing director of Sonali Bank, has been made MD and CEO of Agrani Bank and Rupali Bank’s deputy managing director Mohammad Jahangir has been promoted to the post of its managing director for a three-year term.

Afzal Karim replaced Sonali Bank MD Ataur Rahman Prodhan, Murshedul Kabir replaced Shams-ul Islam and Mohammad Jahangir replaced Obayed Ullah Al Masud.

