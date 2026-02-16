Imports increase at the last moment, putting pressure on timely market supply

As the holy month of Ramadan is starting in a few days, the import of most daily commodities has increased at the last moment.

However, the supply chain was disrupted due to port-centered movements and holidays surrounding the national parliamentary elections at the beginning of the month.

Businessmen are saying that it is important to ensure that there are no issues in the market at this time when shopping for Ramadan increases.

Otherwise, there is a risk of a negative impact on commodity prices.

According to the National Board of Revenue (NBR), the import of essential commodities for Ramadan, excluding peas, has increased compared to last time.

Although the import of dates decreased by 2.5 per cent, last year's stock is still available in cold storage. In other words, imports of the other goods have increased except for peas.