Budget 2026–27: Protecting people from high inflation pressures remains main challenge

High inflation is taking a heavy toll on the daily lives of citizens, with the cost of running a household steadily rising. Essential commodities—ranging from rice, pulses, flour, oil, and vegetables to meat—must now be purchased at higher prices than before.

Low-income, ordinary citizens are struggling to cope with these additional expenses, forcing many to borrow money to run their households.

Over the last two months, the prices of fuel oils, including octane and petrol, have been hiked twice. The prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and electricity have also risen. Consequently, panic over a further surge in inflation has gripped limited-income earners once again.

Most recently, in May, inflation reached its peak in 16 months. Against this backdrop, economists and the general public expect the government to place the highest priority on curbing inflation in the upcoming budget.

Abdullah Al Mamun works in the administration and accounts department of a private firm. His current salary is Tk 45,000, which supports a family of four, including his wife and children. His salary was last increased by Tk 5,000 in January, following a three-year period without any increment.