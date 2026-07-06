20,000 Bangladesh garment workers laid off in 6 months

Unique Washing & Dyeing and Unique Designers, two garment factories in Gazipur’s Boardbazar area, shut down permanently on 16 June, leaving around 1,800 workers without jobs.

The employees have yet to receive their outstanding wages, benefits and compensation, as the factories closed amid financial difficulties.

Like these two factories, a number of industrial establishments are shutting down every month.

Others are laying off workers, citing various reasons, leaving hundreds unemployed. Many of those affected have yet to receive their unpaid wages, benefits or due compensation.

An analysis of data from the Industrial Police, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) shows that at least 20,000 workers lost their jobs through layoffs or retrenchment during the first six months of this year. Most of them were employed in the ready-made garment (RMG) sector.