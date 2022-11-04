Soybean oil refiners propose hike by Tk 15 per litre

The edible oil processors have proposed to raise the price of soybean oil by Tk 15 per litre, just a month after the price was slashed by Tk 14 per litre.

Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association, a organisation of refiners, submitted the proposal to the senior secretary of the commerce ministry on Tuesday.

The letter, signed by the association’s executive officer Nurul Islam Molla, said that the association members had proposed to raise the price of bottled soybean oil to Tk 193 per litre due to the high price of unrefined oil in the international market and abnormal depreciation of taka against the greenback.