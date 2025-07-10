Bangladesh retains second spot in global apparel exports

Despite local and global challenges, Bangladesh has retained its position as the world’s second-largest apparel exporter last year, after China.

However, its global market share dipped by 0.48 percentage points. Vietnam remains in third place, while China holds the top spot, though its own market share also declined by 2 percentage points, according to the World Trade Organization’s (WTO).

In a latest report – World Trade Statistics: Key Insights and Trends in 2024 – published on its official website recently, the WTO noted that global trade in goods and services grew by 4 per cent in 2024, reaching USD 31.5 trillion, following a 2 per cent decline in 2023.

It further said global merchandise trade grew by 2 per cent, while services rose by 9 per cent. The share of services in global trade reached 26.4 per cent– the highest since 2005.