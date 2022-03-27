Mongla Port buzzes with business

Arrangements are being made to bring ships of nine and a half meters in the 130 km naval channel from Bay of Bengal to Mongla port. Tk 6,000 crore (60 billion) project has already been taken for the upgrading the port.

With the opening of the Padma Bridge and the railway line, the activities of the port will be further increased, authorities said.

Zahirul Haque, head of planning at Mongla Port, said the port would have a direct link with capital Dhaka after the launch of the Padma Bridge along with other port-centric infrastructure. As a result, the activities of the port will increase manifold, he added.