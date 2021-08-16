MoU signed for Sinopharm vaccine coproduction in Bangladesh

Incepta will produce the vaccine locally under the MoU.
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, health minister Zahid Maleque and Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming witnessed the signing among relevant parties.
The health minister hoped that someday Bangladesh would export the vaccine as the government plans to expand vaccine production in the future.
The Chinese ambassador said UAE, Egypt, Indonesia and Brazil, for example, have become the first countries in their respective regions to have Covid vaccine production capacity in collaboration with China.