MoU signed for Sinopharm vaccine coproduction in Bangladesh

Bangladesh, China and Incepta Pharmaceutical Limited on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on coproduction of Sinopharm vaccine in Bangladesh.

Health minister Zahid Maleque and Incepta chairman Abdul Muktadir, signed the MoU from Dhaka while Sinopharm International president Li Can and China National Biotec Group Company Limited vice president Zhu Jingjin signed it from Beijing.

Incepta will produce the vaccine locally under the MoU.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, health minister Zahid Maleque and Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming witnessed the signing among relevant parties.

The health minister hoped that someday Bangladesh would export the vaccine as the government plans to expand vaccine production in the future.

The Chinese ambassador said UAE, Egypt, Indonesia and Brazil, for example, have become the first countries in their respective regions to have Covid vaccine production capacity in collaboration with China.

