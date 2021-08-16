MoU signed for Sinopharm vaccine coproduction in Bangladesh

Bangladesh, China and Incepta Pharmaceutical Limited on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on coproduction of Sinopharm vaccine in Bangladesh.

Health minister Zahid Maleque and Incepta chairman Abdul Muktadir, signed the MoU from Dhaka while Sinopharm International president Li Can and China National Biotec Group Company Limited vice president Zhu Jingjin signed it from Beijing.