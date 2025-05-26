Look beyond GDP figures to achieve sustainable economic development: Abhijit Banerjee

As a result, poverty reduction has not been significant despite GDP growth, he added.

"If we want to talk about everything, for example, about temperature changes, then GDP alone isn't enough. We need to distinguish income levels, and unfortunately, income inequality has systematically worsened in many countries over the last 30 years," he said.

"We must examine who is truly benefiting from the fruits of GDP," he added.

Economist Abhijit Banerjee also noted that 10 years ago, inflation, exchange rates, and government debt were relatively under control in most countries, which is no longer the case.

"Sustainable economic development now faces many greater questions. Political and environmental challenges are creating survival risks for large firms," he said.