Bangladesh Bank reserve heist: Submission of investigation report postponed for 92nd time

The investigation report in the case concerning the theft of Bangladesh Bank’s foreign exchange reserves was not submitted to the court today, Tuesday.

The court has set a new date for the submission of the investigation report, marking the 92nd time that the deadline has been deferred.

The date for submitting the investigation report had been scheduled for today, Tuesday. However, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police, which is conducting the investigation, failed to submit the report to the court on this date.

As a result, Dhaka additional chief metropolitan magistrate Jashita Islam fixed 18 February as the new date for the submission of the investigation report. This information was confirmed by sub-inspector Rokonuzzaman of the Prosecution Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.