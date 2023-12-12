Local

Long-term dollar loans for exporters as BB inks deal with 6 banks

BSS
Dhaka
Signage of Bangladesh Bank is pictured in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 19 July 2023.Reuters

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has inked deals with six private commercial banks for the Bangladesh Bank-Long Term Financing Facility (BB-LTFF).

These banks are - Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC, IFIC Bank PLC, Mercantile Bank PLC, Madhumati Bank Limited, Meghna Bank PLC and NRB Commercial Bank PLC.

The deals were signed during a ceremony held at the Bangladesh Bank headquarters in city’s Motijheel area on Sunday last, said a press release today.

The central bank unveiled a long-term financing facility for private sector firms, mainly export-oriented manufacturers, to help them to borrow in US dollars to purchase equipment and services needed to run sustainable operations.

