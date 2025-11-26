Chittagong Port: What’s in the Laldia agreement, who gains, who loses

Laldia Container Terminal is now at the center of discussion. After the signing of an agreement between APM Terminals of Denmark’s Maersk Group and the Chittagong Port Authority at a hotel in Dhaka on 17 November, the discussion has spilled over into street protests.

According to the agreement, the foreign company will build and operate the terminal on Laldia Char in Patenga. Questions have also arisen as to why the interim government is not disclosing various information regarding this 33-year contract.

Against this backdrop, what exactly is a concession agreement? What does the Laldia concession agreement contain, what information has been disclosed, and what remains undisclosed, this report attempts to explore those questions.