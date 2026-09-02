How much it costs to print banknotes

The cost of printing Bangladesh’s banknotes has more than doubled since the Russia-Ukraine war began, as fuel and raw material prices increased. The rise in the dollar price also had a major impact on the increase in costs.

The lack of timely planning, emergency imports of raw materials by air and reliance on a single supplier have also increased the cost of printing banknotes, according to Bangladesh Bank sources.

Banknotes in Bangladesh are printed by the Security Printing Corporation (Bangladesh) Limited (SPCBL), which is a state-run entity that is operated by the central bank. Around Tk 4.5 billion is now spent annually on printing new banknotes.