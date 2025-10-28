Gold price falls again within 24 hrs

The price of gold in the local market has dropped again within just 24 hours, with the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) reducing the rate by Tk 3,674 per bhori (11.664 grams).

In a press release issued on Monday night, BAJUS announced that the price of 22-carat gold will now stand at Tk 204,283 per bhori, effective from Tuesday.

According to the association, the price adjustment was made considering the fall in the price of pure gold (tejabi gold) in the local market.