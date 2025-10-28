When Abul Kalam’s life is worth 2.5 bhoris of gold

The price of per bhari gold has fallen by further Tk 1,000. As a result, the price of gold stood at Tk 207,957 per bhori on Monday. As such, one can buy around 2.4 bhoris of gold with Tk 500,000.

Abul Kalam, 35, was killed after being hit by a bearing pad which came loose from a pillar of metro rail near Farmgate station. He is survived by his wife and two children. The government has declared to compensate Abul Kalam’s wife Airin Akhter with Tk 500,000. In other words, the price of Abul Kalam’s life is equivalent to that of around 2.5 bhoris of gold.

Even though all forecasts indicate that gold prices will rise further by 2026. The current global rate is over US $4,000 per ounce. It could possibly reach $5,000. If that happens, the value of Abul Kalam’s life will drop even more. Then it will have to be said that the price of Abul Kalam’s life is less than two bhori of gold.