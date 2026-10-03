Experts suggest for long-term policy certainty

A webinar titled “Bangladesh's Renewable Energy Transition: Closing the Gap to 2030, and the Economic Opportunity Ahead” was organised by the Dacca Institute of Research and Analytics (daira) on Friday to discuss Bangladesh’s renewable energy targets, the challenges of implementation, and the policy and infrastructure requirements for accelerating the country’s transition toward renewable energy, says a press release.

Speakers at the webinar highlighted the existing gap between Bangladesh’s renewable energy ambitions and its current capacity to deliver them.

The discussion focused on the need for grid modernisation, energy storage, reliable and accessible energy data, institutional coordination, private-sector investment, and long-term policy certainty.

Speakers also examined the economic and energy-security implications of Bangladesh’s continued dependence on imported fossil fuels.

The session began with a presentation of a policy brief by daira researcher Suborna Akther Laboni. The presentation highlighted that renewable energy currently accounts for approximately 2.3 per cent of Bangladesh’s grid electricity, while the government has set a target of achieving a 20 per cent renewable energy share by 2030.

The presentation noted that solar power costs approximately Tk 9.5 per unit, compared with around Tk 25 per unit for oil-fired generation, highlighting the economic potential of renewable energy.

The presentation further noted that only around 358 MW of renewable energy capacity was under construction as of February 2026, while approximately 760 MW would need to be added annually to remain on track toward the 2030 target.