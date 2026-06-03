Controversial provision of Bank Resolution Act to be repealed

The government will not allow the return of controversial owners to five troubled Islamic banks. According to responsible sources in the Ministry of Finance and Bangladesh Bank, a decision in principle has been taken to repeal the provision of the Bank Resolution Act that allowed such a possibility.

The government formed by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) turned the Bank Resolution Ordinance, introduced by the interim government, into law on 10 April. Before the law was passed in Parliament, a new section titled 18(A) was added.

This section states that those who were shareholders of a bank before it came under resolution may later apply to Bangladesh Bank to regain shares, assets, and liabilities of that bank. Bangladesh Bank may also allow any other suitable person to take this opportunity.

However, applicants must commit to fulfilling various conditions, including returning all funds provided by the government or Bangladesh Bank.

After the inclusion of the new provision in the Bank Resolution Act, controversy arose. Opposition parties in parliament said that this clause was added to return control of banks to controversial businessmen such as S Alam.