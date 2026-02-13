bKash, Nagad and Rocket: Restrictions on sending money lifted

Mobile financial services (MFS) and internet banking services had been restricted to prevent the misuse of funds during the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) elections. The restrictions were imposed for four days.

As a result, customers of MFS providers such as bKash, Rocket and Nagad were unable to send more than Tk 1,000 per transaction.

These restrictions were lifted after midnight on Thursday, according to sources at Bangladesh Bank.