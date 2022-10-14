FBCCI urges JICA to facilitate Matarbari as a petrochemical hub

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Friday urged Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to facilitate establishing a petrochemical industrial hub in Matarbari-Moheshkhali project area in Cox’s Bazar.

FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin also called for undertaking development projects for the sustainable energy sector, reports BSS.

The FBCCI chief came up with the call at a discussion with JICA officials from the head office on the Matarbari-Moheshkhali project held at the FBCCI office in Dhaka Friday morning, said a press release.