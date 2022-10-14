FBCCI urges JICA to facilitate Matarbari as a petrochemical hub

The release said despite having huge demand brought by the local industry, Bangladesh lacks a petrochemical industry.
Therefore, a petrochemical complex is a much needed one to keep the country's industrial development and economic growth up.
He said Bangladesh's geographical location and offshore economy showcase huge potentials. However, harnessing these opportunities require further development in infrastructure, port and energy sector, the federation chief noted.
Therefore, JICA as a trusted development partner of Bangladesh may devise projects in this regard, Jashim suggested.
Deputy director of the JICA headquarters Asakawa Yuka assured all out cooperation for the private sector of Bangladesh to make the Matarbari-Moheshkhali integrated development initiative successful.
FBCCI director and MCCI president Md Saiful Islam called for JICA’s cooperation in FBCCI Innovation and Research Center.
Director Abul Kasem Khan expected that JICA may conduct a feasibility study on converting existing four-lane Dhaka-Chattogram highway to eight-lane and provide logistic support.
Vice-president Md Habib Ullah Dawn and Director Engr Ghulam Mohammed Alomgir called the Japanese companies for setting up chip manufacturing industry for electronic devices.
Director Amzad Hussain also spoke at the meeting.