Awami League govt leaves behind over Tk 18tr domestic-foreign debts

The Awami League governments had borrowed heavily from local and foreign sources over the 15 years with the Sheikh Hasina government leaving behind a legacy of Tk 18.36 trillion in debts, mostly taken from domestic sources, and in particular from the country’s banking sector, according to an analysis of data on foreign and domestic borrowings obtained from various sources of the Finance Division of the Finance ministry.

Now the interim government will have to take steps to pay these loans.

Analysts said the past government borrowed heavily from local sources due to a lack of proper debt management. Economists and experts, however, always welcome taking foreign loans in foreign currency. But, foreign loans had also been taken heavily over the past 15 years, most of those being received without proper negotiations and scrutiny, resulting in a growing pressure of liabilities on the government.

The Finance Division officially released reports on foreign and domestic debts till December 2023 showing a total loan outstanding of over Tk 16.59 trillion. Debt reports are updated every three months and the March-June reports will be released soon. The Finance Division estimates the total foreign and domestic debt outstanding will be at Tk 18.36 trillion at the end of June – Tk 10.35 trillion in domestic debts and Tk 8.01 trillion in foreign debts.