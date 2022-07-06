No loan on import of 27 products

Prices of various products including fuel oil and food have gone up in the international market. Therefore, the import cost has increased by about 44 per cent. However, the export income has not increased in comparison to that. The amount of remittance income has also come down.

As a result, the dollar crisis has reached its peak. On Tuesday, the banks also brought in remittance with Tk 102 per dollar. However, it is selling dollars at a slightly lower price to meet import obligations, as the cash flow rate of export earnings is Tk 95 to 96 now.

In this situation, the central bank has imposed restrictions to discourage the import of 27 types of goods including expensive cars, cosmetics, gold ornaments, readymade garments, household electrical appliances and beverages to avert the ongoing dollar crisis.