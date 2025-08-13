Bangladesh Bank grants special restructuring to 280 defaulter firms

Business owners who have defaulted on bank loans are once again being given the chance to restructure their debts. This opportunity is being granted under the special authority of Bangladesh Bank.

The central bank has already decided to restructure the defaulted loans of around 280 organisation. Over a thousand more applications for loan restructuring are still awaiting approval.

Under existing policy, defaulter organisations are unable to renew their loans by depositing the required amount. For this reason, under a special concession, companies are being given the chance to restructure their loans.

Only those with outstanding loans exceeding Tk 500 million are eligible for this facility. At the beginning of this year, Bangladesh Bank formed a selection committee to provide this benefit.

According to Bangladesh Bank sources, many of the businesses whose loans are now being restructured had been shut down during the tenure of the now-ousted Awami League government. The list includes businesses owned by top to grassroots-level leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Some companies struggled during the Covid-19 pandemic and the dollar crisis. Again, some of the organisations getting benefits have faced allegations of loan-related irregularities.