CPD for bringing Facebook, Google fully under tax net

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) has proposed for bringing fully the global tech giants like Facebook and Google under the tax net.

The civil society think tank made the recommendation in a research titled “Taxing the digital economy: Trade off and opportunities” released at an event held in the capitalon Saturday. The CPD conducted the research with the assistance of European Union (EU).

Highlighting the recommendations of the research, distinguished fellow of CPD Mustafizur Rahman said although the government has been realising VAT from the global tech giants like Facebook and Google, it is yet to realise income tax from these firms.