People incur loss depositing money in banks  

The depositors are now counting losses from their savings in the banks as inflation peaked at a much higher level than the interest rate.

It squeezed the people’s actual income and made the bank deposit nothing but a loss project.

The people here have a low-level trust in the banks. The trend of saving would go down further if the depositors incur losses from their savings.

Several global surveys showed that the people generally do not keep their savings in the bank during trying times. They rather increase their investments in non-productive sectors, like land and housing, which intensify the economic crisis.

The scenario has been created here mainly due to the nine and six per cent interest rate. The government had fixed the interest rate on loans at 9 per cent at the beginning of 2020 and it remained the same till the date.

Meanwhile, a big crisis emerged in the global economy and countries all over the world, except for a few like Turkey, have raised the interest rate to rein in inflation. But Bangladesh is yet to revise the rate and make any change into it.