Bangladesh Bank asks all banks to campaign for ‘yes’ vote in referendum

All banks in the country will campaign in favour of a ‘Yes’ vote in the referendum on implementing the July National Charter, to be held on the day of the national election.

The vote will take place on 12 February. Funds for this ‘Yes’ campaign will be spent from the banks’ corporate social responsibility (CSR) allocations.

On Sunday, managing directors of banks held a meeting with the Governor of Bangladesh Bank, where the issue of campaigning in favour of the ‘Yes’ vote in the referendum was discussed.

As part of the campaign, two banners on the referendum will be displayed at every branch of each bank.

This initiative to raise public awareness about the referendum has been taken on the instructions of the Chief Adviser’s Office, issued last week.