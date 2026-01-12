Bangladesh Bank asks all banks to campaign for ‘yes’ vote in referendum
All banks in the country will campaign in favour of a ‘Yes’ vote in the referendum on implementing the July National Charter, to be held on the day of the national election.
The vote will take place on 12 February. Funds for this ‘Yes’ campaign will be spent from the banks’ corporate social responsibility (CSR) allocations.
On Sunday, managing directors of banks held a meeting with the Governor of Bangladesh Bank, where the issue of campaigning in favour of the ‘Yes’ vote in the referendum was discussed.
As part of the campaign, two banners on the referendum will be displayed at every branch of each bank.
This initiative to raise public awareness about the referendum has been taken on the instructions of the Chief Adviser’s Office, issued last week.
Chairman of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) and Managing Director of City Bank, Mashrur Arefin, told Prothom Alo that directives have already been issued from the Chief Adviser’s Office to display two banners at every bank branch encouraging people to vote ‘Yes’.
Masrur Arefin further said, “In addition, banks have been asked to provide support from their CSR funds to NGOs or institutions that will work to raise public awareness. We will also contribute funds from ABB. I fully support these steps. The general public wants major reforms so that the country can move forward.”
“This government is not an ordinary government; it is an interim, reform-oriented government. Therefore, it can certainly ask us to vote ‘Yes’ for reforms. We, the banks, will work to raise awareness among people about voting ‘Yes’ in the greater national interest," he added.
Several managing directors present at Sunday’s ‘Bankers’ Meeting’ at Bangladesh Bank said Governor Ahsan H Mansur highlighted various aspects of the role of the financial sector in relation to the election and the referendum.
According to them, the discussion included providing support from banks’ CSR funds if any non-governmental organisation takes initiatives to raise public awareness about the referendum.
The meeting also mentioned the need to create public awareness in line with government decisions ahead of the election. At the same time, it was emphasised that it is important to inform the public about the potential impact of implementing the July National Charter. In these areas, the governor indicated that contribution from the banking sector may be required.
Meanwhile, ahead of the election, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has strengthened monitoring of cash transactions. Under a recent directive, banks are now required to submit information on transactions exceeding Tk 1 million on a weekly basis instead of monthly. Relevant officials say this measure has been taken to prevent the use of illegal money during the election period.
Letter from the Chief Adviser’s Office to Bank Owners
Meanwhile, on 5 January, the Chief Adviser’s Office sent letters to the Governor of Bangladesh Bank, the Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance, and the Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB)—the organisation representing bank owners—regarding campaigning in favour of the referendum.
The letter stated that on 12 February, the day of the 13th National Parliamentary Election, a referendum will be held simultaneously on constitutional reform-related proposals outlined in the July National Charter 2025.
It further said that to create widespread public awareness among voters regarding this important referendum, two vertical banners should be printed at the initiative of the heads of institutions and displayed in prominent, visually appealing locations in front of all branches of government and private banks and non-bank financial institutions, so that the campaign reaches service recipients and the general public effectively.
The letter also mentioned that at a meeting held on 4 January between the Chief Adviser and the Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant and the chief coordinator of referendum-related public awareness campaigns, the Chief Adviser gave his consent to this initiative.