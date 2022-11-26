Dhaka-Ashulia: Another expressway with onerous Chinese loan

The government is constructing another elevated expressway in the capital city, stretching from the Dhaka airport to Savar EPZ, at a cost of Tk 175.33 billion. The construction project will be implemented with loans taken from China on some hard conditions and by a Chinese contractor.

The facility, named as Dhaka-Ashulia elevated expressway, is scheduled to be operational in 2026. It is expected to make commuting easier through the capital city.

The construction work of an earlier project – Dhaka elevated expressway -- is now underway in the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) area, where the new expressway is planned to begin. The previous expressway will connect the airport area to the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, via Tejgaon, Moghbazar, Kamalapur, and Mayor Hanif flyover, while the new one will connect the area to Ashulia of Savar.

The authorities said the two expressways would connect the airport area to the six national highways of the country and speed up the communication of north and south-western districts with the east and southern regions. The vehicles will run through the capital city without facing any traffic jam.

The length of Dhaka-Ashulia elevated expressway is 24 kilometre (km) while that of the Dhaka elevated expressway is 20 km. The maximum speed limit on both expressways was set at 80 km per hour in the project plan. A commute from Savar EPZ to Jatrabari would take less than one hour once the expressways are completed.

According to the plan, the vehicles coming from the northern districts would directly reach the airport area through the Dhaka-Ashulia elevated expressway. Later, they would go to Jatrabari using the Dhaka elevated expressway. The vehicles, coming via Aricha ghat and Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, can also use the expressways.