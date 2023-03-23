Govt has to generate internal resources to increase tax GDP ratio: ICAB 

The leaders of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) on Wednesday said that there would be no alternative for the government to generate internal resources to increase the tax GDP ratio.

They said according to the Vision 2041, the government has set a target of raising the tax GDP ratio to 21.9 per cent. The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has set a target of raising the tax-GDP ratio from 7.8 per cent to 9.5 per cent by 2026 through collecting additional revenues of Tk 2.34 trillion, although this target is difficult to achieve.

The ICAB leaders said this at a press conference Wednesday at the Institute after submitting their proposals for the next budget for FY24 before the NBR today, said a press release.