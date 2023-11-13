Govt to sell onions, potatoes, lentils, soybean oil at subsidised prices in Dhaka

The government will sell essential items like potatoes, onions, lentil and soybean oil at subsidized prices in the capital through open trucks.

The low-income group people of the capital who do not have the TCB family cards would be able to buy these commodities.

These commodities will be sold from Tuesday through some 30 open trucks every day in the two city corporation areas of Dhaka where some 9,000 families are expected to be benefitted.

Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, revealed this at a press conference held at the Secretariat on Monday.

He informed that some 25 to 30 trucks, carrying full of lentil, soybean oil, potatoes and onions, would continue their sale operations in the capital from tomorrow through the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB).