New policy restricts CIP status for environment polluters

The commercially important person (CIP) status will no longer be granted to individuals convicted of environmental pollution, under the new CIP (export and trade) policy-2023.

If a company is responsible for pollution, its owners will also be subjected to the same restriction. It will remain in place for five years after the date of conviction. The same is applicable to those convicted of money laundering.

The new policy, which came into effect on 30 April, replaces the previous CIP (export) policy-2013, which did not have any restrictions for polluters and money launderers.

The new policy has two categories: CIP (export) and CIP (trade), with the status granted based on earnings from commodity and service exports.