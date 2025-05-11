Private banks post record profits, big losses

Twenty-two private banks have disclosed their profits and losses in 2024 so far, with several banks seeing record net profits and several other accounting big losses. Profits rose in 13 of those banks and dropped in seven banks, while losses increased in two banks.

However, many of the banks where plundering was rampant during the past Awami League government seem to incur losses now.

Data from various banks shows profits soared in BRAC Bank and City Bank, and plummeted in Dutch-Bangla Bank and Shahjalal Islami Bank, while loss increased in National Bank and ICB Islamic Bank.