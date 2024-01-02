Govt takes measures to keep market of essentials stable in Ramadan

The government would take additional measures to keep stable the supply and prices of essential items in the kitchen markets during the ensuing holy month of Ramadan.

In this regard, priority has been given on keeping stable the supply and price situation and thus keeping the prices of essentials under control.

The Ministry of Commerce has been collecting necessary information on the stock, import and opening up of LCs of essential items. Necessary steps will be taken after collecting data on commodity-wise supply situation.