Govt takes measures to keep market of essentials stable in Ramadan

The government would take additional measures to keep stable the supply and prices of essential items in the kitchen markets during the ensuing holy month of Ramadan.
In this regard, priority has been given on keeping stable the supply and price situation and thus keeping the prices of essentials under control.
The Ministry of Commerce has been collecting necessary information on the stock, import and opening up of LCs of essential items. Necessary steps will be taken after collecting data on commodity-wise supply situation.
The Ministry of Commerce will hold meeting with the concerned stakeholders based on these available data and information after the next Jatiya Sangsad election slated for 7 January.
Talking to BSS, Commerce Ministry Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said, "Our main target is that no crisis of goods is created during the Holy Month of Ramadan due to excessive demand side by side keeping stable the price situation. In this regard, we're collecting data on stock of goods, import and opening up of LCs. We'll hold meeting with the stakeholders after the election."
He said that higher attention would be given so that there is no problem in import of essential items side by side special supervision would be carried out to inspect the stock products in the market as well as to check the price list.
The senior commerce secretary cautioned that stern legal action would be taken against those who would try to create artificial crisis in the market.
Ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan every year, the Ministry of Commerce usually takes special initiatives to monitor the supply and price list of essential items like rice, wheat, edible oil, sugar, lentil, chickpeas, onion, garlic, ginger, turmeric, dry chilli, eggs and dates.