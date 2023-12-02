Concern over GSP facilities for Bangladesh in EU markets

The European Union has expressed concerns over human rights and labour rights issues in Bangladesh.

The block said Bangladesh finalised the National Action Plan on the Labour Sector (NAP) in 2021 and is regularly reporting every six months on the progress of the implementation. Yet, concerns remain in particular with respect to freedom of association. At the same time, limited progress was recorded for human rights.

The EU made the concerns in its assessment report on the generalised scheme of preferences (GSP) covering the period 2020-2022, which was made public on its website on 21 November. The report said the preferences may be withdrawn from any GSP beneficiaries in case of serious and systematic violation of the principles of the core human and labour right conventions.

The EU’s assessment report raised concerns among several apparel exporters. Experts also found reasons for being concerned, but apparel exporters’ associations said there is no reasons for being concerned for now.