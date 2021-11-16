'Of a hundred million global customers, half come from Bangladesh'

That's why they will trust us. Then we can build in on top. Number two priority is logistics, in order for our business model to be profitable. Right now we are not profitable. And we want to be profitable, of course. To do that, we need more scale, we need more logistic efficiency. And that means we need to invest in operations, infrastructure, and network operations to make sure the packages are delivered in the fastest most efficient possible way to the customer. And there is also the comeback from the customer to seller. That should also be an efficient process.

The third strategy is about payment. We are lucky in Bangladesh, we have very good payment infrastructure with banks, with Bkash, other wallets as well. But there is still a long way to go. We still do half of our businesses which is cash based. Cash is very expensive to manage. So in the end we want to migrate more to stabilise payment solutions, because of better customer experience that you don’t need to handle cash. It's faster when you need to get returns for example. They haven’t paid for it sometimes; they spend the money on the something else.