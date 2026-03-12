Bangladesh seeks similar waiver to India from US to import Russian oil

Speaking to newspersons following the meeting, Amir Khosru said Bangladesh has requested a similar arrangement to the temporary waiver the United States has granted India for purchasing Russian oil.

“We have said that if Bangladesh is given a similar opportunity, it would be a major support for our economy,” he said, adding that the US side has informed them that the matter will be communicated to Washington.

He said discussions during the meeting focused largely on the uncertainties surrounding the global energy market, particularly the supply of oil and gas.

The minister also said the two sides discussed ways to enhance investment, trade and economic cooperation between Bangladesh and the United States. Issues related to strengthening the capacity of various government institutions also came up during the discussion.