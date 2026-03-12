Bangladesh seeks similar waiver to India from US to import Russian oil
Bangladesh has sought support from the United States to facilitate the import of fuel oil from Russia, citing global energy market uncertainties, Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said on Wednesday.
He made the remarks after a meeting with US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T Christensen at his Planning Ministry office in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital.
Speaking to newspersons following the meeting, Amir Khosru said Bangladesh has requested a similar arrangement to the temporary waiver the United States has granted India for purchasing Russian oil.
“We have said that if Bangladesh is given a similar opportunity, it would be a major support for our economy,” he said, adding that the US side has informed them that the matter will be communicated to Washington.
He said discussions during the meeting focused largely on the uncertainties surrounding the global energy market, particularly the supply of oil and gas.
The minister also said the two sides discussed ways to enhance investment, trade and economic cooperation between Bangladesh and the United States. Issues related to strengthening the capacity of various government institutions also came up during the discussion.
Replying to a question, Amir Khosru said no specific decision was taken regarding any trade agreement with the United States.
“A trade agreement is a matter between two countries. It is not possible for us to say anything specific right now,” he said, adding that the government is considering how the issue can be utilised in the best interest of Bangladesh.
Responding to another question about the government’s preparations if the Middle East crisis becomes prolonged, the minister said the government is planning while taking different possible scenarios into account.
“Whether the conflict is short-term, medium-term or long-term, we are making plans considering each situation,” he added.