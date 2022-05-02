One ship carries over 22.5m litres of soybean oil

Asked Chittagong Port Secretary, Omar Farooq told Prothom Alo that the unloading of the imported soybean oil was almost finished. It is scheduled to leave the port on Monday.

After importing the oil, it is first placed at the Customs Bonded Tank Terminal in Patenga area. After paying the duty, the companies unload the tank from the terminal and take it to the factory for refining.

Due to high demand in the market, the factories are now regularly unloading the tank from the terminal and taking it to the factory for refining.