Bangladesh now largest knitwear exporter to EU

BGMEA president Faruque Hassan disclosed the data in a letter to journalists and BGMEA members on Monday.

Faruque Hassan said in the letter that Bangladesh exported 1.33 billion kgs of knitwear to EU countries last year surpassing China, which exported 1.31 billion kgs. Bangladesh, however, brought USD 7.30 billion from knitwear exports, which was a little less than China’s exports.