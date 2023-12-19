Bangladesh now largest knitwear exporter to EU

Bangladesh overtook China to become the largest exporter of knitwear products to the European Union (EU) for the first time both in value and volume, according to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).
According to the BGMEA, Bangladesh exported 571 million kgs of knitwear products worth USD 9 billion to the EU member countries from January to September of 2022, while China supplied 442 million kgs of knitwear products worth USD 8.96 billion during this period.
BGMEA president Faruque Hassan disclosed the data in a letter to journalists and BGMEA members on Monday.
Faruque Hassan said in the letter that Bangladesh exported 1.33 billion kgs of knitwear to EU countries last year surpassing China, which exported 1.31 billion kgs. Bangladesh, however, brought USD 7.30 billion from knitwear exports, which was a little less than China’s exports.