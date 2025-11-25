Bangladesh has not seen such a severe investment slump before

However, the lives of ordinary people have not become much more comfortable. Inflation is still above 8 per cent, which is the highest in South Asia. According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the inflation rate in October was 8.17 per cent. In neighbouring India, the rate is 0.25 per cent. Bankruptcy-struck Sri Lanka now has inflation at 2.1 per cent.

After the fall of the Oli government in Nepal due to Gen-Z protests, a new interim government took office on 12 September. It has already announced an election date, 5 March next year, ending uncertainty. This has also affected inflation, which has now fallen to 1.47 per cent.

Pakistan is now the only South Asian country close to Bangladesh in inflation. Its inflation rate is 6.2 per cent. Bhutan and the Maldives have inflation rates of 3.93 per cent and 3.87 per cent, respectively.

For the people of Bangladesh, this is unfortunate. Ordinary citizens have had to endure prolonged economic hardship. The crisis began in 2020 during COVID-19. High inflation and low wage growth persisted for the following five years. Real income has fallen, and poverty has increased.

Private surveys indicate the poverty rate is now around 28 per cent, whereas government data put it at 18.7 per cent in 2022.

After COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, nearly all countries tightened monetary policy and raised interest rates to control inflation. They saw results. But during that time, the Awami League government did the opposite—it increased money supply. After the interim government took over, a new governor was appointed to the central bank. He has continuously raised the policy interest rate. Inflation has decreased, but very slowly.