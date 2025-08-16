'Prospects of 100,000 Jobs in the shipping industry'

Economist Zaidi Sattar has said the shipping industry of Bangladesh must be environment friendly to make a strong ground in the global market.

Zaidi, also chairman of the Policy Research Institute, made the remark at a seminar titled “Environment-friendly Shipbuilding and Industrialisation,” organised by the International Business Forum of Bangladesh (IBFB). The seminar was held on Saturday morning at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital.

In his keynote paper, the economist said the country will also have to ensure a proper work environment. In addition, the industry requires cash incentives, duty-free import facilities for raw materials, development of backward linkage industries, low-interest loans, capital support, and diversification in production.

He said if these measures are implemented, the ship export industry could become a billion-dollar export sector within three to five years.

At the same time, around 100,000 new jobs would be created in the sector during this period, Zaidi Sattar added.

Industries and housing and public works adviser Adilur Rahman Khan attended as the chief guest, while special assistant to the chief adviser (Ministry of Finance) Anisuzzaman Chowdhury was present as the special guest.