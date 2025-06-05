Cattle prices soar, sacrifices decline
Prices of sacrificial cattle are increasing every year, while the number of cows and buffaloes being sacrificed during Eid-ul-Azha is steadily decreasing.
According to the Department of Livestock Services (DLS), an average of just over 5.4 million cows and buffaloes were sacrificed annually in 2018, 2019, and 2020. In contrast, the average number dropped to 4.733 million in 2022, 2023, and 2024 — a decline of around 14 per cent.
Notably, cows constitute the majority of these sacrifices, with only around 50,000 buffaloes being slaughtered each year.
Market analysts and customers said the rising cost of cattle has put sacrifices out of reach for many. Individuals who previously sacrificed a cow on their own are now sharing a cattle with others. Some are going for goats instead, as shared cow sacrifices cost more than individual goat sacrifices, in most cases.
In general, the total number of sacrifices has declined. Between 2018 and 2020, an average of 10.211 million animals — including cows, buffaloes, goats, sheep, and others — were sacrificed each year. The figure dropped to 10.135 million animals on average in 2022, 2023, and 2024, marking a rough decline of 200,000.
However, there has been a steady economic growth and rising per capita income, which usually indicates a higher rate of animal sacrifice.
According to economists, this downward trend of sacrifice indicates a loss of purchasing power among the middle and lower-middle classes. Apart from high prices of cattle, they lost their purchasing power due to rising household expenses amid high inflation. Also, there has been a rise in income inequality, which puts the limited-income group in a tight corner.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Professor Selim Raihan of the economics department at the University of Dhaka said there was inflationary pressure in 2022, 2023, and 2024, while cattle prices also rose. As a result, many people found sacrifice unaffordable.
Inconsistency in data
Every year, the fisheries and livestock ministry claims there is a surplus of sacrificial cattle. In 2023, it reported a surplus of over 2.1 million animals, and in 2024, nearly 2.3 million. On 4 May this year, the ministry again projected a surplus of 2.1 million animals for Eid-ul-Azha. Hence, no cattle will be imported.
However, the market contradicts this data. Typically, when supply exceeds demand, prices fall. For instance, the price of potatoes soared to Tk 80 per kg late last year due to low supply but dropped to Tk 25 after a good harvest. Farmers now claim that their costs aren’t even being recovered.
In contrast, meat prices continue to rise. According to the Department of Agricultural Marketing, the average national retail price of beef was Tk 430 per kg in 2018, and it jumped to Tk 724 per kg by 2023. Though data for 2024 is not yet available, prices currently range between Tk 750–800 per kg, according to both the department and the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB).
Cattle specifically raised for sacrifice are even more expensive. The buyers consider the appearance and health condition of cattle while purchasing. On Tuesday, small-sized cattle – yielding around 2 maunds of meat – at the Gabtoli cattle market in Dhaka were selling for around Tk 80,000. The meat price roughly stands at Tk 1,000 per kg. Goat prices are similarly high.
When asked why prices keep increasing despite a plenty of supply, economist Selim Raihan said such statistics are dangerous. There are questions about the data from other government agencies as well. “It will be a conflict of interest if those responsible for increasing production are entrusted with preparing the data. The statistics should be carried out through independent third parties.”
Selim Raihan is a member of the government’s white paper formulation committee. The white paper also questioned statistics of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).