Cattle prices soar, sacrifices decline

Prices of sacrificial cattle are increasing every year, while the number of cows and buffaloes being sacrificed during Eid-ul-Azha is steadily decreasing.

According to the Department of Livestock Services (DLS), an average of just over 5.4 million cows and buffaloes were sacrificed annually in 2018, 2019, and 2020. In contrast, the average number dropped to 4.733 million in 2022, 2023, and 2024 — a decline of around 14 per cent.

Notably, cows constitute the majority of these sacrifices, with only around 50,000 buffaloes being slaughtered each year.