45-year-old Saddat MD joins Community Bank as MD; earlier MDs were also in their 40s

The role of the Managing Director (MD) is important in maintaining the financial stability of a bank and ensuring good governance while providing innovative services in line with modern technology. Usually, long experience and maturity of age are considered as criteria for this top position.

However, people under 30 years of age are also seen in this position elsewhere in the world. Last year, Paolo Costa became a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs at the age of 29. Earlier, he worked as an investment officer and analyst. A similar situation is also being seen in private banks in Bangladesh.

According to Bangladesh Bank rules, a minimum age of 45 years and 20 years of experience are required to become a Managing Director (MD) of a bank. Among these, three years of experience as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) or Additional MD is necessary. Meeting these conditions, Kimiwa Saddat is going to take responsibility as the MD of Community Bank.