Govt borrowing from banks exceeds Tk 1 trillion within 9 months

The government has continued to rely on borrowing to meet its day-to-day expenditures. As revenue collection has fallen short of expectations, it has had little alternative but to take on debt.

To finance the budget deficit, the Ministry of Finance has nearly met its planned borrowing from the banking system for the entire 12-month fiscal year within just nine months.

During this period, government borrowing from banks exceeded Tk 1 trillion (100,000 crore).

The government even surpassed its monthly borrowing limits and, facing a shortage of funds, resorted to printing money to secure additional loans in order to pay public sector salaries and allowances, interest obligations, subsidies, and other expenditures.

However, this measure remained temporary. Nevertheless, the government’s debt burden has continued to rise, placing additional pressure on overall budget management.