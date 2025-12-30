Economic reforms during Khaleda Zia’s tenure: Why she will be remembered

With the death of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, a long and eventful chapter in Bangladesh’s politics has come to an end. The reform initiatives launched under her leadership have had far-reaching impacts on the country’s economy and politics.

One of the most frequently used words in Bangladesh is ‘reform.’ In the country’s reality, it has always been among the most difficult tasks. After the fall of the Ershad government through the mass uprising of 1990, the country returned to a democratic system. During this period, many important reforms were initiated in politics and the economy. Subsequent governments tried, to varying degrees, to maintain that continuity.

Saifur Rahman, the then finance minister, led economic reforms during Khaleda Zia’s tenure. It is known that, as prime minister, she gave him full freedom in pursuing reforms. This is considered a significant step in Bangladesh’s economic transformation.

When M Saifur Rahman assumed office as finance minister in 1991, the fall of Hussain Muhammad Ershad had just taken place. Many describe Ershad’s decade as a dark period for the economy. Toward the end of his rule, some reform initiatives were taken under donor pressure, but they were not completed. Reforms in the tax system and the financial sector were particularly notable.