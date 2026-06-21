Prime minister seeks investment in closed factories

The Government has launched an initiative to attract both domestic and foreign investment by utilising the land and infrastructure of closed or unprofitable state-owned industrial enterprises.

As part of this initiative, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman held a meeting on Saturday, at the prime minister’s office with leading industrialists and business leaders of the country. The prime minister had previously held two similar meetings.

Those present at Saturday’s meeting included Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury; Minister of Commerce, Industries, and Textiles and Jute Khandakar Abdul Muktadir; prime minister’s adviser on Economy and Planning, Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir; Governor of Bangladesh Bank Md Mostaqur Rahman; Executive Chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Ashik Chowdhury; and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister ABM Abdus Sattar.