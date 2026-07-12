Bangladesh remains 2nd-largest apparel exporter to US, how do others rank?

Bangladesh has maintained its position in the United States market as the second top exporter of readymade garments in the first five months of the current year (January-May), despite a decline in its exports.

On the other hand, Vietnam, which is at the top in readymade garment exports, increased its export volume.

According to data released by the US Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA), Bangladesh exported 3. 25 billion dollars worth of ready-made garments to the US market in the first five months of this year, which is 8. 1 per cent less compared to the same period last year.

However, this rate of decline in exports is slightly less than the overall contraction in the US ready-made garment import market. This means the decline in demand is the main reason for the drop in Bangladesh's exports.

Meanwhile, competitor Vietnam has solidified its position as the top supplier in the US market. In the first five months of this year, Vietnam exported 6.39 billion dollars worth of ready-made garments, which is 1. 5 per cent more than the same time last year.