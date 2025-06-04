Budget ‘somewhat conventional’, says financial adviser

Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed has acknowledged that the proposed budget for the upcoming 2025–26 fiscal year is “somewhat conventional.”

Speaking at a post-budget press conference at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Tuesday—a day after the budget was presented—he said, “Initially, I think the budget is people-friendly and business-friendly. Many have said that we have followed previous footsteps. In fact, it is not possible to quickly present a revolutionary budget and generate huge revenue.”

The finance adviser also noted that since the proposed budget is smaller than the one for the current fiscal year, its implementation will not be very difficult.

When asked about the provision to legalised black money, Salehuddin Ahmed said, “We will consider it. I am not saying that we have done anything good by giving an opportunity to whiten money.”

The press conference was also attended by planning adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud; agriculture adviser Lt. Gen. (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury; adviser to the Ministry of Power and Energy and Road Transport and Bridges Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan; commerce adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin; cabinet secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid; Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur; finance secretary Md Khairuzzaman Majumder; and National Board of Revenue (NBR) chairman Md Abdur Rahman Khan. Except for cabinet secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid, all spoke at the event.