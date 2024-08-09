BB governor Abdur Rouf Talukder resigns
Bangladesh Bank governor Abdur Rouf Talukder on Friday resigned citing personal reasons, said the finance ministry’s financial institutions division sources.
The resignation letter was sent to the FID secretary Md. Abdur Rahman Khan around 3:00 pm today.
Secretary Md. Abdur Rahman Khan, however, declined to say anything in this regard.
The mobile phone of Abdur Rouf Talukder was also switched off when this correspondent tried to contact him.
When this correspondent contacted newly appointed finance advisor Saleh Uddin Ahmed, he said he was not aware of any such development.
Abdur Rouf Talukder did not attend office after the fall of the government of Sheikh Hasina on 5 August. He is not even staying at the governor’s official residence.
Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Mezbaul Haque said he was not aware of any such incident.
Abdur Rouf Talukder was appointed as the governor of the central bank on 11 June 2022. He, however, joined Bangladesh Bank on 11 July 2024.