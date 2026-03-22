Economic pressure will increase if Middle East war continues: Finance Minister

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury mentioned that the current government is very vigilant about energy security and continues to purchase energy.

He emphasised the importance of good management to ensure that mills, factories, and the power sector are not affected by energy shortages.

The situation is still relatively stable, and efforts are being made to maintain this stability. However, if the war persists for a more extended period, the pressure will continue to increase.

Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury commented that this increasing pressure will ultimately fall on the people.

He noted, "As globally noted, the impact will be felt in Bangladesh too. We have not yet raised oil prices, increased commodity prices, or raised transport fares. We are attempting to manage and maintain stability. Public cooperation and support will be needed, and we must face this with restraint."

Commenting on the increased pressure on the country due to the Middle Eastern conflict, Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury stated, "The war is not in our hands; it's happening elsewhere. However, its effects are felt across countries, including Bangladesh. The impact here is more significant because our primary source of energy comes from the Middle East."